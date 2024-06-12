The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All-Progressives Congress (APC) of imposing hardship on Nigerians

The PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged Nigerians to use Democracy Day to voice their opposition to the APC's anti-democratic actions

The PDP criticized the recent inauguration of a N21 billion luxury mansion for Vice President Kashim Shettima by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All-Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for inflicting hardship on Nigerians, asserting that there is widespread discontent among the populace due to the current condition of the nation.

The PDP also claimed that the APC has undermined the democratic principles, legacies, and values that the late Chief MKO Abiola worked for and ultimately died defending.

According to a statement from Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, the party called on Nigerians to utilize this year's Democracy Day as an opportunity to denounce the "anti-democratic maneuvers of the APC."

"It is troubling that our nation is commemorating Democracy Day under a regime that openly violates the Constitution, rigs elections, suppresses and manipulates opposition, silences dissenting voices, and undermines the judiciary and other democratic institutions in a bid to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

"Even more concerning is that all the progress and achievements made by successive PDP administrations in promoting democratic practices in Nigeria have been undone by the APC administrations."

PDP to APC: N21bn mansion for president, VP insensitive

Furthermore, the main opposition party criticized the recent inauguration of a N21 billion luxury mansion for Vice President Kashim Shettima by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reported by Daily Trust.

The PDP highlighted this event as an example of the insensitivity, arrogance, impunity, and reckless misallocation of resources prevalent in the APC administrations, particularly in a nation grappling with collapsing infrastructure, over 40 per cent unemployment, widespread hunger, and under-equipped schools and hospitals.

The PDP called on president Tinubu to use Democracy Day as an opportunity to deeply reflect on the state of the nation under his leadership, especially amid increasing public outcry over hunger and the high cost of living, Leadership reported.

The party also remindedTinubu of the widespread poverty and warned that the reaction of a starving population could be severe.

They urged him to adhere to democratic principles, listen to the Nigerian people, and reconsider policies that are stifling life in the country.

Economic hardship

The PDP also reminded the ruling APC of the current economic hardship current being faced by Nigerians across the country.

"The surge in fuel costs and the elevation of electricity tariffs, devoid of significant policies or initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of the populace, accentuate the anti-people position of the APC administrations."

DSS bans certain protests on June 12 democracy day

Earlier, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned individuals and groups planning to stage protests on Wednesday, June 12 (Democracy Day), to desist from any violent action.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, June 11, and signed by Peter Afunanya, the secret police's spokesperson, the DSS said it has received intelligence on plans to incite violence and disrupt public order during the protests.

