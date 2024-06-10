There is a new twist regarding the crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly

The state's high court, on Monday, thrashed the suit challenging the position of the members of the House who dumped the PDP and defected to the APC following Wike and Fubara's rift

Justice Okogbule Gbasam ruled that the embattled lawmakers are still members of the PDP as the claimants failed to prove that they are APC members

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt division, on Monday, June 10, dismissed the suit seeking to vacant the seats of the 25 lawmakers, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rivers crisis: They are still PDP members, court rules

The lawmakers had defected to the opposition APC in the state last year, prompting the legal challenge.

But delivering its judgement on Monday, the court presided over by Justice Okogbule Gbasam held that the lawmakers are still members of the PDP, The Nation reported.

The judge ruled that the claimants failed to provide sufficient evidence to convince the court that Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and the defected lawmakers (the defendants) are members of the APC, The Guardian reported.

This recent development came after the above court on Friday, May 30, declared the seats of the 25 lawmakers, who defected from the PDP to the APC, vacant pending the determination of a suit before it.

The court, however, ordered Amaewhule, to stop parading as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and barred the 24 lawmakers, who are all anti-Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of the state, from posing as lawmakers in the state.

Legit.ng understands that the defected assembly members, are loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike. Wike is at loggerheads with Fubara over the control of Rivers state.

