Recently, Governor Siminalayi Fubara declared that the 27 lawmakers who defected to APC don't exist

Fubara made this statement as the lawmakers pledged loyalty to the FCT minister and political boss, Nyesom Wike, further worsening the crisis in the state

While the leadership of the PDP has insisted that the defected lawmakers are no longer its members, a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt on Monday, June 10, ruled otherwise

A Rivers State High Court has declared that Martin Amaewhuke led 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly are still members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court, in a ruling on Monday, June 10, struck out a suit filed by Wosa Amadi and three others seeking to declare the seats of the 27 lawmakers vacant following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2003.

Delivering its judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Okogbule Gbasam, ruled that Martin Amaewhule and the 26 other lawmakers are still members of the PDP, the Punch reported.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Gbasam also ruled that the claimants failed to prove to the court that the 27 lawmakers truly defected to the APC.

He noted that the said defection cannot be established through newspaper publications, Radio announcements or online publications.

According to the court, a defection can only be established through the party membership register, a membership card and such members fulfilling all requirements of their membership in the party.

Meanwhile, the assembly members, who are loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike, had defected from the PDP to the APC last year, following the Rivers political crisis.

