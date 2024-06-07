APC chieftain Timi Frank has called on the leadership of organised labour not to accept anything less than N250,000 as the new minimum wage

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, called on the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to reject any minimum wage offer from the federal government that is less than N250,000.00 per month.

Frank, in a statement sent to Legit.ng reacted to reports of the Federal Government's alleged offer of N105,000.00 to workers as the new minimum wage during their tripartite negotiation.

“Any amount below N250,000.00 cannot be considered a decent wage for Nigerian workers considering the present socio-economic hardship in the country.”

Minimum wage: Tinubu accused of double standard

In a statement in Abuja, Frank accused the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration of applying double standards in fixing salaries, saying what is good for judicial officeholders is good for Nigerian workers.

According to the Bayelsa-born political activist, Tinubu recently sent a Bill to the National Assembly in which he proposed a 300 per cent increase in the salaries and allowances of Supreme Court Justices, Appeal Court Justices, the President of the National Industrial Court, Judges of the Federal and State High Courts, and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Courts, among others, in the country.

He noted that the Bill was hurriedly passed as proposed by the President in both chambers of the National Assembly and is now awaiting the President's assent to become enforceable law.

Governors open up on minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minimum wage controversies have intensified following the strike by organised labour on Monday, June 3. On Monday evening, the federal government met with union leadership at the negotiation table, during which four agreements were reached.

Some of the agreements included the daily meeting of the tripartite committee and the promise that no union member would be penalised for industrial action. President Bola Tinubu was also said to be committed to paying more than the N60,000 proposed by the federal government earlier.

