President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the plan to Ikoyi prison and some other correctional centres in the country

Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the plan on Thursday, June 6, citing urbanisation as the reason for the development

According to the minister, Ikoyi prison is close to the next house, Suleja prison is just seven meters away from the next house, and the law stated that it should be 100 meters away from the next house

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced a plan to relocate the Ikoyi prison and some other correctional centres in the country from urban areas to other areas.

This was disclosed by Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while featuring in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, June 6.

Tinubu announces plan to relocate Ikoyi Correctional Centre Photo Credit: @BTOofficial, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How urbanization affected Nigerian prisons

According to the minister, urbanisation has caused a setback for some of the correctional centres in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His comment reads in part:

"Under this administration, we’ve not had any jail attack; what we’ve had was force majeure, which was Suleja because that particular correctional centre was built in 1914. It’s about 110 years old."

Tunji-Ojo said that Tinubu was not made president 110 years ago and that he inherited 256 correctional centres that deserved attention. However, the minister added that it was not easy for President Tinubu to overhaul the correctional centres in one year.

How Ikoyi prison should be relocated

He noted that the Suleja correctional centre was only seven meters from the next house, which was less than the law's stipulated distance. According to him, the law required correctional centres to be 100 meters from the next house.

His comment further reads in part:

“Look at Ikoyi Correctional Centre sharing a fence with (another house). What’s (a) correctional centre doing in Ikoyi? This administration is looking at being able to initiate the process of possibly relocating some of these correctional centres.”

See the video of the interview here:

Tinubu's best ministers unveiled

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu celebrated his one-year in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. To commemorate the celebration, several activities took place, including the commissioning of projects and the change of the national anthem.

Nigerians focused on his performance in the past year, and analysts also examined how his ministers have fared.

Source: Legit.ng