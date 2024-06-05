President Bola Tinubu has showered praises on one of his ministers who has met the expectations of Nigerians

Tinubu expressed joy over the key projects carried out by Nyesom Wike in the FCT within one year of his appointment as a minister

Legit.ng reports that Wike, the minister of the FCT and former governor of Rivers state, recently completed major projects in the territory including the extension of the inner southern expressway (ISEX) and the outer southern expressway (OSEX) to the southern Parkway

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, June 5, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said appointing Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was one of the best appointments he had made since the start of his administration.

Tinubu hails Wike, says he the right decision appointing him

Tinubu disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday during the commissioning of the extension of the inner southern expressway (ISEX) and the outer southern expressway (OSEX) to the southern parkway.

Recall that Tinubu vowed to remove any member of his cabinet who he feels falls short of Nigerians' expectations and assured that he would continue to do his best for the country.

But on Wednesday, the president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended Wike for his commitment to his vision for a modern, prosperous, and inclusive federal capital, The Cable reported.

“As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial once again to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT minister, chief barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, and all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners,” he said.

“The whole political space is populated by careful friends. But now he has stopped dancing, he has stopped singing, but he is still performing.”

On the commissioned project, Tinubu said the expressway symbolises connectivity that would bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, Vanguard reported.

Rivers crisis: Wike opens up on being distracted from FCT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike said he was not being distracted from running activities in Abuja over the political crisis in Rivers state.

The minister of the FCT, on Friday, May 17, said if he was being distracted, he would not be making projects available for President Tinubu to commission for his one year in office.

Wike's comment came amid bragging by his successor in Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, that he had defeated the enemies of the state.

