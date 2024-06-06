Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised the importance of prioritising food security, particularly the concept of “stomach infrastructure"

The former Nigerian leader stated that stomach infrastructure was more important to citizens at this critical time

Obasanjo said with food security, everyone has access to the daily nutrient requirements and can therefore live a healthy and productive life

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised the need for leaders like Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state to prioritise food security.

Particularly Obasanjo urged Nigerian leaders to pay attention to the concept of “stomach infrastructure.”

As reported by TVC News, Obasanjo disclosed this at the unveiling of 136 housing units acquired by the Sokoto state government for N1.820 billion on Wednesday, June 5.

Obasanjo, who holds the traditional title of Yallaban Sokoto, commended Governor Aliyu for 'transforming the state' within his one year in office, according to Vanguard newspaper.

Obasanjo said:

“Governor, after you have taken care of infrastructures, what I called the hard infrastructures which are the roads, transportation, water, sanitation and houses. The next important thing, infact, the most important thing is what we in Nigeria call stomach infrastructure.

“Personal security, food security and health security are what are more important to Nigerians now."

Sokoto clerics organise special prayer

Meanwhile, clerics in Sokoto state have organised a special prayer as part of the activities lineup for the anniversary of Governor Aliyu’s one year in office.

The clerics cut across religious groups were drawn from all the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state including the governor's critic, Sheikh Abubakar Jibrin.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Aliyu deposed 15 district chiefs for alleged insubordination, land racketeering, assisting insecurity, and conversion of public property.

Abubakar Bawa, the governor's press secretary, issued a statement announcing the dethronement.

Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, Illela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa districts have all had their leaders deposed.

