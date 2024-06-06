Shehu Sani has made his position known on the probe of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's administration

Sani recalled how he has been demanding the probe of the former Kaduna state governor whom he noted looted the state for eight years

Legit.ng reported that following the disclosure of Kaduna state’s debt profile by Governor Uba Sani, an investigative panel has approved the probe of El-Rufai and his appointees for siphoning over N400 billion in office

Former Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly that indicted Mallam El-Rufai’s administration.

Shehu Sani says El-Rufai looted Kaduna state

Legit.ng understands that Sani represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly.

In a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, June 5, Sani said that the indictment of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, El-Rufai, is a vindication for all he has been saying.

Recall that the Kaduna State House of Assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate El-Rufai's administration, submitted its report on Wednesday.

Henry Zacharia, the chairman of the committee, that was set up to probe all finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration, gave an account of their findings.

The Committee indicted the former governor and recommended that El-Rufai be prosecuted for abuse of office and money laundering in his administration.

The came after the assembly claimed that El-Rufai’s administration embezzled over N423 billion.

In a swift reaction to the development, Shehu Sani said he was the only lone voice speaking against the systematic looting of public funds embarked upon by the El-Rufai administration.

He added that El-Rufai and his alleged gangs were deceived the good people of Kaduna state "with aesthetics in the state while they were looting."

Sani tweeted:

"For eight years, I stood alone telling the people of Kaduna State and the country how our state was systematically looted by the Governor and the criminal gang around him. They wrecked the economy of the state, enriched themselves and their families.

"The Kaduna Assembly report is a vindication."

El-Rufai reacts as committee approves probe

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nasir El-rufai on Wednesday, June 5, responded to his indictment of the Kaduna assembly probing his 8-year administration in the state.

El-Rufai said he led a government of integrity and competent governance when he governed the state for eight years.

El-Rufai’s special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, affirmed his principal’s integrity while dismissing what he described as “scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee.”

