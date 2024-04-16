Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Kaduna state house of assembly has set up a committee to probe the administration of the immediate former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The committee will examine the books of Kaduna state under El-Rufai’s administration.

The committee will look at loans, grants, and project implementation under El-Rufai’s administration Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, the committee has been tasked with looking at loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023.

Source: Legit.ng