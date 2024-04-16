Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tension as Kaduna Assembly Sets Up Committee to Probe El-Rufai’s Projects
BREAKING: Tension as Kaduna Assembly Sets Up Committee to Probe El-Rufai’s Projects

by  Adekunle Dada

The Kaduna state house of assembly has set up a committee to probe the administration of the immediate former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The committee will examine the books of Kaduna state under El-Rufai’s administration.

The committee will look at loans, grants, and project implementation under El-Rufai’s administration Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai
As reported by TheCable, the committee has been tasked with looking at loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023.

