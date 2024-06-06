Henry Marah, chairman of the Kaduna state House of Assembly ad hoc committee, has said ex-governor El Rufai abandoned 60% fully state funded projects

Marah claimed that several credit facilities were obtained from multilateral development banks for projects that were never executed

The lawmaker alleged that some loans taken by the previous government were unauthorized by the Assembly

FCT, Abuja-On Wednesday, June 5, Henry Marah, the chairman of the Kaduna state House of Assembly ad hoc committee investigating the 8-year tenure of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the previous administration abandoned 60 per cent of fully funded projects in the state.

Marah made this disclosure on Channels television’s politics today programme on Wednesday, June 5.

Lawmaker spills details about Rufai's gov't Photo credit: @DrCOmole/@henrymarahh

She said:

“By the time he (El-Rufai) came into office in 2015, the domestic debt incurred by the previous government was completely wiped off.

"He came in, there was zero debt, and then they left behind for him monies worth about N3bn to kick off his government. Now, go back and check, in his (El-Rufai’s) handover note how much he left as debt for us.

"And then the monies he collected to execute these projects. Over 60% of these projects were abandoned and it will take Kaduna State 20 years to even complete what he left behind. So, where is the integrity?”

Alleged corrupt financial activities

As reported by Channels Television, the lawmaker further alleged that several credit facilities were obtained from multilateral development banks and earmarked for projects, but these projects were not executed, and the funds remain unaccounted for.

His words:

"Money was taken without any activity attached to it." The El-Rufai’s government was enmeshed in corruption, and mercilessly looted the treasury of the state."

Alleged unapproved loans

The lawmaker claimed that some loans taken by the previous government were not approved by the Assembly, with signatures of some lawmakers being forged to authorize the loans.

He stated that while everyone who served under the previous administration and whose signatures appeared on relevant documents was invited and appeared before the committee, El-Rufai was not invited.

El Rufai urged to explain his actions

However, Marah said El-Rufai would be allowed to explain himself.

He added that the committee's report has been sent to anti-corruption agencies for further action.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai dismissed the Assembly’s adoption of the ad-hoc committee report as a “politically motivated hatchet job.”

'I served Kaduna with integrity', says El Rufai

In a related development, Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has said he served with integrity.

He stated this in response to the report which recommended his probe.

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, June 5, the Kaduna State House of Assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate El-Rufai's administration, submitted its report.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and other indicted officials by security and anti-corruption agencies.

In a swift response, El-Rufai said he is proud of his record in service.

Source: Legit.ng