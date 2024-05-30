The recent of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe recently commented on Obi's visit to Atiku in an interview with Legit.ng questioned the motives of the duo

The legal icon, however, expressed the optimism that the permutation between Atiku and Obi would be in the interest of Nigerians and not personal gains

Nigerians have continued to ask questions about the motive behind the meeting of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, welcomed the alliance but expressed worries that the move could be marred with self-interest, owing to the fact that such has been recurrent in Nigeria's politics.

“The recent collaboration between Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar is a fascinating development in Nigeria's political landscape. On the surface, it's commendable to see politicians put aside their differences and work towards a common goal. However, I remain cautious and skeptical about their true intentions.

“While it is possible that this alliance is genuinely driven by a desire for national development, I cannot help but question their motives. Unfortunately, I cannot see into their hearts or minds, but history has taught us that political collaborations in Nigeria are often driven by self-interest rather than altruism.

“It's no secret that political power is a powerful motivator, and I fear that this permutation is more about furthering their individual ambitions than working for the betterment of our great nation. National development should always be the priority, superseding political power and personal interests.”

Lawyer hopes Atiku Obi's permutation favours Nigeria

The legal luminary expressed optimism that Atiku and Obi would achieve something tangible during the elections and address the country's pressing issues.

“I will reserve my judgment until I see tangible actions during the elections. Will they truly work together to address the pressing issues facing our country, or will this alliance crumble under the weight of political expediency?

“As a Nigerian, my ultimate priority is the progress and prosperity of our nation. I hope that this collaboration will genuinely benefit the people of Nigeria, regardless of party affiliations. For the sake of our country, I pray that this permutation is more than just a political maneuver but a sincere effort to put Nigeria first.

“Only time will tell if this alliance will yield positive results or succumb to the familiar patterns of political power plays. Until then, I remain hopeful yet vigilant, knowing that the interests of Nigeria and its people must always come first.”

