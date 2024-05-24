The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in an old interview said he lived in the same room with the deposed Bichi emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero for 10 years

Nasiru, who is one of the sons of the late Emir Ado Bayero was deposed on Thursday, May 23 following the abolishment of the five emirates

Sanusi said he shared the same room with Nasiru while growing up under the care of the late Ado Bayero

Kano state - The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the deposed Bichi emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, shared the same bed for over 10 years.

Nasiru is one of the five emirs that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed after the abolishment of the new emirates by the previous administration.

Sanusi said the Kano Emir Palace is one united family which shares an affinity with one another, Daily Trust reports.

He stated this when he emerged as the Emir of Kano and was crowned on June 9, 2014.

He said none of their relatives are behind these things or sponsor protests against the order.

“I grew up under the care of the late Ado Bayero. I am more close to the late emir than my father who was outside the country. The late emir trained me; my first wife with whom I spent over 25 years with, is his daughter.”

The deposed Bichi emir confirmed his relationship with Emir Sanusi.

He said:

“We have our breakfast together then we also go out together. We are friends, we are family and in the family growing up we were the closest to each other.

“Our friendship was kind of a case study in the palace because our fathers also grew up together.

“Late Ciroma Aminu Sanusi and my father were also best of friends and my father was his (Emir Sunusi) uncle”

