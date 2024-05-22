Yunusa Tanko has cited one major reason why Peter Obi visited the leadership of the Labour Party led by Julius Abure in Abuja

The Chief Spokesperson of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Tank disclosed that Obi's visit to the LP office in Abuja was to reconcile different interests within the party

Obi's visit came on the heels of his top ally, Kenneth Onokwo's resignation from Abure's LP faction

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, said his visit to the party secretariat in Abuja was reconciliatory not to endorse any group interest in the party.

Peter Obi has cleared the air on his visit to Julius Abure's office in Abuja. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party TV

Source: Facebook

This disclosure was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, issued on Wednesday, May 22, in Awka, The Nation reported.

As reported by Channels TV, Obi’s visit to the party was followed by a statement by the party saying that its former presidential candidate in the 2023 election endorsed Julius Abure-led national working committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But Tanko on Wednsday, said that Peter Obi repeatedly maintained that his interest was to unite everybody into one strong family and not endorse anyone’s interests.

Tanko added that Obi's visit was part of consultations in search of peace in the party.

“In line with this, he also met with the political arm of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Trade Union Congress, and (TUC) on Wednesday in continuation of his search for peace in the party.

“At the meeting, he made the point that the party needed to reconcile all positions in a peaceful atmosphere to have a united house that should be all-inclusive,” he said.

Tanko, however, thanked the leadership of the political commission for their understanding and expressed the hope for a good working relationship very shortly.

Peter Obi’s top supporter dumps Labour Party faction

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), suspended his relationship with the Julius Abure-led faction of the opposition party on Tuesday, May 21.

Okonkwo, a top supporter of Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, made this known via a tweet on his known X page.

The lawyer said the Labour Party national convention held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, was tainted with 'criminality and corruption'.

Source: Legit.ng