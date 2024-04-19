President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a new board for the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Halima Kyari was appointed as the chairperson of the commission alongside six other board members

Tinubu urged the new NAICOM board to ensure a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector in the country

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Halima Kyari as Chairperson of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Tinubu also appointed six other qualified Nigerians as board members of the Commission.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Fredrick Nwabufo, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement @FredrickNwabufo on Friday, April 19.

Tinubu appoints new Board for NAICOM

Ms. Halima Kyari -- Chairperson

Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin -- Commissioner for Insurance

Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon -- Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations)

Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada -- Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration)

Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu -- Member

Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun -- Member

Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed -- Member

Ngelale said President Tinubu urged the new NAICOM board to protect policyholders, and public interest, and improve trust and confidence in the insurance sector.

He added that the new board is expected to lead NAICOM in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector.

"The President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector while protecting policyholders, and the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector."

