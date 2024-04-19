Mairiga Aliyu Katuka has been appointed as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also appointed six other board members of the Commission on Friday, April 19

The new SEC board were charged to bolster investor confidence and contribute to the nation’s economic development

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the chairman and board members for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity made this known in a statement issued on Friday, April 19.

Tinubu appoints Mairiga Aliyu Katuka as SEC Chairman Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FredrickNwabufo on Friday, April 19.

Tinubu appoints new SEC board

Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka -- Chairman

Mr. Emomotimi Agama -- Director-General

Frana Chukwuogor -- Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement)

Mr. Bola Ajomale -- Executive Commissioner (Operations)

Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman -- Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services)

Mr. Lekan Belo -- Non-Executive Commissioner

Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi -- Non-Executive Commissioner

Ngelale explained that President Tinubu appointed professional Nigerians to develop and regulate the capital market.

He added that Tinubu expects the new SEC board to bolster investor confidence and contribute to the nation’s economic development through their wealth of experience and competence.

"The President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission's core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development."

