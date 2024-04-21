Banji Ajaka, the Ondo commissioner for health, was beaten on Saturday, April 20, by APC party members at Ugbo Ward 3 in Ilaje LGA

Ondo - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election at Ugbo Ward 3 in Ilaje LGA in Ondo turned violent and round on Saturday, April 20.

This was as Banji Ajaka, the state's commissioner for health, was beaten by some angry members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ward for allegedly hiding the result sheet.

The commissioner confirmed the attack by APC members

It was gathered that when electoral officers accused Ajaka of holding the results sheet, the angry APC members at the ward, who had demanded it reportedly pounced on him.

Speaking on the incident, a witness told The Cable that the commissioner was attacked by the party members when an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mentioned his name.

The eyewitness said:

“Honourable Ajaka, the commissioner for health, received a general beating in his home town as his name was mentioned by the INEC officer.

"Some INEC officers together with Aiyedatiwa camp compromised the system by removing the reporting sheet from the materials given to them.

“The place was like the ocean of water for the supporters of Chief Olusola Oke. Ugbo ward 3 people were seriously angry with the ugly situation as they all believed that it is time for Chief Olusola Oke to govern this state.”

On his part, Ajaka confirmed the incident, and described it as “inhumane and unacceptable”, adding that he was not given the chance to explain himself before the members attacked him.

His words:

“Yes, I was attacked because they alleged that I was withholding result sheet."

A report by Punch quoted the commissioner as saying:

“I was beaten by the people. They accused me of withholding election results, and while trying to explain to them what happened, they just started beating me."

Ondo APC guber primary: Aspirants cry foul, Ododo reacts

Meanwhile, there were calls for the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Ondo state to be cancelled over alleged irregularities and what some aspirants have termed as foul play.

Some APC members on Saturday alleged that the committee, headed by Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi, was biased in discharging its duties.

