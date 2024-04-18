The PDP NEC has retained the position of the national chairman, Umar Damagum, despite the call for its resignation

Damagum retained his position at the 89th NEC meeting of the leading opposition party in Abuja

The meeting was held days after about 60 House of Representatives members threatened to dump the party if Damagum would not resign

FCT, Abuja - Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), party's secretariatn in the umbrella party.

According to The Cable, the opposition PDP had its 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday, where Damagum reportedly retained his position in the party.

PDP calls for unity among members

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP's publicity secretary, disclosed in a communique that the NEC had urged all party faithful to continue working together for the party's success and benefit Nigerians.

The PDP has been enmeshed in different crises following the defeat experienced in the 2023 presidential election.

60 House of Representatives members on the PDP platform have called for the immediate resignation of the acting national chairman over alleged anti-party activities.

PDP: Damagum accused of anti-party activities

The lawmakers alleged that the acting national chairman had handed over the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists, Ugochinyere Ikenga, alongside four other reps members at the assembly, disclosed the stands of the 60 PDP lawmakers on Monday, April 8.

He alleged that Damagum has been engaging in anti-party activities and has sold the opposition party "for a plate of porridge."

60 "lawmakers threaten to dump PDP

According to Ikengam, President Bola Tinubu consistently played the opposition role during the eradication, which made him successful as the president today.

They maintained that the acting national chairman should leave the party before he destroy it completely.

They then threatened to leave the party if their demands were unmet, and they planned to join other political parties.

