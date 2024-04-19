The NNPP has dismissed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's suspension, saying that there was no ground for the suspension

On Tuesday, April 16, the governor was suspended by a faction of the party over alleged anti-party activities

Ahmed Ajuji, the acting national chairman of the NNPP, told journalists that those who announced the suspension were attention-seekers

Kano - The suspension of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been denied by the party's national working committee, stating that there was no reason the governor should be suspended.

Recall that the governor was suspended from the NNPP for six months by a faction in the party led by Major Agbo.

NNPP dismisses suspension of Kano Governor Yusuf Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Why NNPP faction suspend Governor Yusuf

The faction had reached the conclusion following the failure of the governor to appear before a disciplinary committee set up to address the alleged anti-party activities by the governor, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Yusuf's suspension was announced by Ogini Olaposi, the faction's national secretary, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16.

In reacting to the suspension, Ahmed Ajuji, the acting national chairman of the NNPP, who addressed journalists on the matter on Thursday, April 18, maintained that Governor Yusuf remained a bona fide member of the member of the NNPP.

Why Governor Yusuf's suspension can't stand

Ajuji said those who announced the governor's suspension for taking part in the NNPP convention were mere political jesters, attention seekers, and mercenaries, and their threat was irrelevant.

He added that these people also moved to scuttle the governor's change at the tribunal, court of appeal, and Supreme Court when they claimed that the governor was not duly nominated by the party.

His statement reads in part:

“To God be the glory, the Supreme Court Justices, in their wisdom, saw through their lies and agreed with us and the INEC that Yusuf is a bonafide member of NNPP.”

Source: Legit.ng