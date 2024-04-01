The PDP in Rivers has tackled the 27 lawmakers in the state house of assembly over their renewed threat to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Sydney Tambari Gbara, the spokesperson of the PDP in the state, said the lawmakers did not have the legitimacy to make such a threat in the state

Gbara maintained that the lawmakers have been running to face court cases since they left the PDP and joined the APC in the state

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has warned the 27 lawmakers in the state assembly to drop the threat of impeaching Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stating that the lawmakers did not have the legitimacy to carry out such a task.

Over the weekend, the lawmakers noted that they would not hesitate to commence a fresh impeachment proceeding against the governor if he allegedly violated the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the state's laws.

Rivers PDP tackles state assembly lawmakers over plot to impeach Governor Fubara

But the PDP, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sydney Tambari Gbara, said the lawmakers to wait till the court determined their legitimacy, adding that they needed to stop disturbing the peace of the state, The Nation reported.

Why Rivers lawmakers can't impeach Governor Fubara

Gbara urged lawmakers to address their legitimacy question according to Section 109 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999, which was amended following their defections from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said the lawmakers should be ashamed of themselves, stating that while other state assemblies are making laws for the good and progress of their respective states, the Rivers state lawmakers are busy making unnecessary efforts to frustrate order and destroy the state.

His comment reads in part:

“You have several cases querying your legality in courts. Why are you running away from them? You are here constituting a public nuisance, engaging in illegal assembly, taking illegal decisions and making illegal laws, knowing full well that you no longer represent your constituents."

Governor Fubara explains why he can't be sacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara has affirmed that no one can remove him from office until the end of his administration.

According to the governor, he was popularly elected in the 2023 election and deserved to finish his tenure without hindrance.

Fubara then assured the people of the state not to panic, adding that his administration would protect lives and properties in the state.

