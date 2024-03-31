President Bola Tinubu has been urged to be wary of sabotage of the government and make them face the wrath of justice

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, who spoke with Legit.ng, gave the warning while reacting to the recent defence of bandits by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi

Gumi had recently warned that the recent bandits' activities were child's play, calling for amnesty for the notorious groups

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu has been cautioned to be wary of sabotage in his government and some Nigerians who may be out to ruin his administration with the insecurity in the country.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a public affairs analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, gave the advice to the president, citing the comment of the popular Kaduna-based controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi.

Tinubu urged to arrest Sheikh Gumi over defence for bandits Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi

Source: Twitter

According to the legal luminary, Gumi's comment on insecurity is sabotaging and could be interpreted in several dimensions of the country's insecurity challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Why Gumi should be arrested, lawyer explain

Recall that the controversial cleric had criticised the federal government for its continued use of force or kinetic tactics to gain the release of abduction victims.

Gumi suggested that the authorities approach the bandits and study them to improve their living conditions.

According to him, the government's use of force has transformed the bandits into monsters.

But Barrister Hassan said:

"You hear Gumi today, giving a ground standing that the attack we are witnessing is the tip of the eyeball. Is it that the terrorist herdsmen are the ones who camouflaged to run an attack in Delta? Are they the set of people attacking in Kaduna? What is really going on? Gumi needs to be arrested, questioned, and called to order. He cannot be a spokesman for a terrorist group in a democratic setting.

"It is as if we are stamping the crime, that once you go to crime like the Niger Delta boys did then, that they were sabotaging the economy, then amnesty is what the government must grant. Amnesty to endorse crime? That means we are in a Banana Republic, where laws are not meant to be obeyed."

FG says Gumi has been invited

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna-based controversial cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has been invited for questioning over his defence for the rampaging kidnappers in Nigeria, particularly the north.

President Bola Tinubu's minister for information and orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure while speaking to journalists after the FEC meeting in Abuja.

According to Idris, Gumi is not above the law, and the federal government has considered it necessary to invite the cleric.

Source: Legit.ng