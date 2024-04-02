The leadership of the Nigerian Senate might consider Senator Ningi's letter and his reinstatement

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the committee on media and public affairs chairman, gave an update on the development

Adaramodu disclosed further that Ningi's suspension drama is a matter between 108 senators and not Godswill Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - Senate will, on resumption, respond to the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi’s letter seeking a recall from his three-month suspension.

Akpabio's led senate has reacted to the letter sent by Ningi to the Red Chamber demanding his reinstatement.

The committee on media and public affairs chairman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, disclosed on Monday, April 1, that the Senate was still on Easter and Eid break.

Ningi threatened senate

On March 12, the Senate suspended Ningi after he accused the leadership of padding the 2024 budget by N3.7 trillion.

The embattled Senator maintained that his suspension was illegal and sent out an ultimatum threatening legal consequences if his suspension was not reversed.

Senate reacts to Ningi's threat

But on Monday, Adaramodu told The Nation that:

“The Senate is on Easter and Eid break. When we resume, we will see the content of the letter.

“We cannot respond to a letter we have not seen. Most importantly, it is not a matter between Ningi and Akpabio.

“It is a matter between 108 Senators and Ningi. The action was taken by all the Senators in an open session.

“So, even if a letter is addressed to the Senate President, it has to be brought to the Senate. When we resume, when we see it, we will take it up on its merit.”

“Senate will lift Ningi’s suspension soon” - Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said he is yet to receive any letter issuing him a 7-day ultimatum to reverse Senator Abdul Ningi's suspension.

Akpabio disclosed that the decision to suspend the lawmaker is a decision of the senate and not his sole decision.

He said the embattled Senator Ningi still has his chance to appease his colleagues he has falsely accused of budget padding.

Akpabio noted further that the Red Chamber will soon lift the suspension on Senator Ningi.

