Ahead of the Edo gubernatorial election, INEC has asked aspirants to scrutinise documents submitted by candidates

The electoral commission on Wednesday, March 27, stated that aspirants are backed by law to prosecute candidates with questionable documents

INEC said it will publish copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents of candidates on Saturday, March 30

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sent a crucial message to aspirants who took part in primaries in Edo state ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, March 27, INEC advised the aspirants who have reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by candidates in their parties is false to challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court.

The electoral commission noted that aspirants are backed by Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022. to challenge the candidacy of such candidates.

The public and aspirants can prosecute candidates who submitted suspicious documents (Source: @inecnigeria/X)

INEC, through its national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Sam Olumekun, also called on the public to scrutinise the documents submitted by candidates which it intends to publish.

The commission wrote:

"Following the conclusion of party primaries, seventeen (17) Political Parties have uploaded their candidates' nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00pm on 24th March 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

"The personal particulars of the Governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday 30th March 2024, a week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

"The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the State Headquaters and the 18 Local Government offices across Edo State."

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has sparked new debate within the ruling APC.

Before the upcoming gubernatorial election, Fayemi criticised Senator Adams Oshiomhole for allegedly intending to force a candidate onto the APC in Edo state.

Fayemi made this accusation against Oshiomhole amidst discussions about the APC's allocation of the governorship ticket in their primaries.

