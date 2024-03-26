A Chinese citizen named Quandong Geng has received a death sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Ummulkusum Sani Buhari (Ummita), in Kano State

Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji, presiding over the Kano State High Court on Miller Road, Bompai, has delivered a verdict on the case involving Quandong Geng, a Chinese citizen, who was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Ummulkusum Sani Buhari, also known as Ummita.

Geng was found guilty of fatally stabbing Ummita during a disagreement at her residence in September 2022.

Despite fleeing after the incident, he was apprehended by law enforcement and brought to trial.

While questioned in court, he expressed how hurt he felt when Ummita married someone else, as he envisioned a future with her.

He recounted how they had planned their wedding together, even purchasing expensive wedding attire, sweets, and other necessities, including gifts for her friends and cash for traditional spraying, totalling N1.5 million and N700,000, respectively.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the Chinese said:

“I went to Sokoto to see her family members where I spent N700,000.

“On the 13th September 2022, she requested some money to be used in the house she is building in Abuja but I didn’t give her because I don’t have money then.

“Since then, she stopped answering my calls because she thought I am broke."

Geng alleges late Ummita of infidelity

He claimed that Ummita misled and married someone else yet still asked him for money. At one point, she even arranged to meet him in Kano.

Geng said:

“Besides huge amounts of money I used to spend on her, I used to take her out to places like Bristol Palace and Central Hotel to eat food.

“I bought her house worth N4 million, a car worth N10 million. N18 million as capital to start business, and spent N500,000 worth of bags and shoes on her new shop and N1 million worth of laces and wrappers and a house in Abuja which she started building.”

He stated that he purchased gold items valued at N5 million for her, spent N6 million to obtain her certificate from Sokoto University, and allocated N1 million for installing a solar system in their home.

The judge found Geng guilty and handed down a death sentence on Tuesday, March 26.

