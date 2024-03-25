Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the appointment of 168 special assistants to his cabinet

The Secretary to the state government, Bukar Tijjani, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday, in Maiduguri, via a statement

According to the SSG, the appointment was backed by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended

Borno state, Maiduguri - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the appointment of 168 assistants and 104 board members for the 15 agencies and commissions of the state.

The secretary to the Borno state government (SSG), Alhaji Bukar Tijjani, announced the appointment on Monday, March 25, in Maiduguri.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tijjani said the appointees comprised of nine Senior Technical Assistants (STA), 81 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and 78 Special Assistants (SAs).

The SSG also listed 104 others as chairmen and board members of 15 agencies and commissions.

Zulum said appointment backed by 1999 constitution

Premium Times reported that the appointment, according to the SSG, was done based on powers conferred on the governor by the provisions of Section 208(2)d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“The governor congratulates the appointees and looks forward to their contributions to the development of Borno,” the SSG said.

