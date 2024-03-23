The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lambasted the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje over his plan to take over Anambra state from the party

APGA National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara said there is no doubt that Anambra belong to APGA

Opara said APC is nonexistent in Anambra and the state will gladly remain disconnected from the APC-controlled centre

Awka, Anambra state - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said there is no doubt that Anambra state and the South East belong to the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, stated this while reacting to the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje’s claim that Anambra is not making the expected progress.

Ganduje said Anambra is not making much progress because it is not connected to the central government, Vanguard reported.

Opara said Anambra residents would like to know why Kano state under Ganduje decided to disconnect from the APC-controlled Centre for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

He said:

“First, I wonder the level of progress Kano State made under Ganduje’s APC that resulted in a revolutionary and historic rejection of the party by the people in 2023 as the people opted, instead, to vote for the NNPP and were ready to stake their lives to defend their votes.”

Opara said the APC is nonexistent in Anambra state and should drop the idea of taking over the state from APGA.

“Anambra, and indeed the South East is APGA land. There is no doubt about this, and even where the region decides to negotiate a handshake to the centre, the APC has proven not to be such a viable alternative.”

He said Anambra has remained a state of many firsts under Governor Charles Soludo’s administration.

Opara said Anambra won the award as the state with the best deployed ICT, and the state was also named as the state with the least out-of-school children record.

“If all these awards are what it takes to be disconnected from the centre, then Anambra will gladly remain disconnected.”

