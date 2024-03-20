A Lagos-based NNPP chieftain, Razaq Aderibigbe, has said the party is exiting its "storming phase"

The NNPP chieftain said the party hopes to take its "formidable identity" in the national political sphere

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe noted what the NNPP is doing to effectively address citizens' concerns

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said despite the "temporary setbacks", the party's dedication to the values of good governance, accountability, and socio-economic development remains unwavering.

Aderibigbe was speaking against the backdrop of new claims that the popularity of the ruling NNPP in Kano state, is dwindling.

NNPP's Razaq Aderibigbe says the party will be stronger. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

He pointed out that it is not uncommon for political parties to face fluctuations in public perception and support, and the NNPP is no exception. He, however, said it is essential to put these allegations into perspective.

He told Legit.ng:

"While we may be experiencing challenges, it is crucial to recognise that political landscapes are dynamic, and popularity can vary over time.

"As a party, we remain committed to our core principles and objectives, which are centred on promoting good governance, accountability, and socio-economic development for all Nigerians.

"Despite any temporary setbacks, our dedication to these values remains unwavering just like we emerged successful in the legal tussle around the Kano gubernatorial, we shall be great again."

Furthermore, the NNPP stalwart stated that it is worth noting that political fortunes can be influenced by various factors, including prevailing social, economic, and political conditions.

He added:

"As such, we are continuously adapting our strategies and engaging with the electorate to address their concerns and aspirations effectively."

