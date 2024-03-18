President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new leadership team for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, with Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) as the new Chairman.

Tinubu appointed Dr. Idris Muhammad Sani to the new leadership team to serve as the new Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Brig. Gen. Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) had earlier been appointed Executive Secretary/CEO of the Commission but was elevated to Chairman in the new appointment.

In a statement on Monday evening, March 18, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu charged the new appointees to deploy their skills and vast experiences in their new roles.

This is coming barely a week after President Tinubu appointed George-Kelly Alabo as the chairman of the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Alabo was a commissioner for works under Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state but resigned a day after getting President Tinubu's appointment.

The new appointee had earlier resigned as a commissioner under Fubara at the head of the rift between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

