Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara West has refuted claims that he was involved in creating a new political party.

Reports alleged his collaboration with Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Abdul Ningi, a currently suspended senator representing Bauchi central, in this venture.

Senator Yari has rededicated his commitment to the ruling party APC. Photo Credit: Senator Abdulaziz Yari

Source: Facebook

The report suggested that Atiku viewed this as a strategic move to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

However, Atiku has denied these assertions, stating that he focuses on fostering a coalition among opposition parties.

Yari's media team announced on Wednesday that the ex-governor of Zamfara is a prominent figure within the APC and fully aligns with the party's goals and principles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Yari's media team said:

“The Media Office of His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the Senator representing Zamfara West in the Nigerian Senate and a former Governor of Zamfara State, categorically denies the recent media reports that suggest Senator Yari’s involvement in the formation of a new political party.

“Senator Yari, as a leader of the APC in Zamfara, is fully committed to the attainment of the party’s vision for Nigeria.

“As a member of the legislature, Senator Yari has worked hand-in-hand with his colleagues in the 10th Senate to strengthen the agenda of the party in the National Assembly and foster collaboration to address the challenges facing the nation.

“Senator Yari remains firmly committed to the APC and dedicated to working collaboratively with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the lives of all Nigerians.”

Source: Legit.ng