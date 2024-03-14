Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has begun to demolish a number of houses in Ibadan, the state capital

The demolition reportedly will affect 12 villages along the Circular Road in Ona Ara LGA of the state, but a community leader in one of the affected areas, Abdulfatal Amubikan, alleged that about 500 houses had been demolished

However, the state commissioner for land, housing and urban development, Williams Akinfunmilayo, said only 50 houses had been affected so far and urged any landlord with genuine documents to come forward for compensation

Ibadan, Oyo - The administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state commenced the demolition of scores of houses in Ibadan, the state capital.

The exercise reportedly began at Fashade community on Tuesday, March 12, along the Circular Road, and it will affect no less than 12 villages in the Ona-Ara local government area of the state.

Speaking on the affected areas, Abdulfatal Amubikan, a community leader in one of the areas, told The Punch on Wednesday, March 12, that “about 500 houses have been demolished.”

Oyo speaks on demolition of 500 houses

Addressing the matter in a telephone call, Williams Akinfunmilayo, the state commissioner for land, housing and urban development, confirmed that the ongoing demolition will affect structures built close to Circular Road.

The commissioner said:

“I just enquired from the team that went there, and they said just a little over 50 were touched, and some of the residents have even been removing the iron sheets before they got there. Nobody demolished 500 houses. And those buildings touched were ones about 100 to 150 meters from Circular Road."

Akinfunmilayo further reiterated that the government of Makinde would compensate any house owners who have genuine papers and asked them to come to the secretariat with their documents.

He disclosed that the government had acquired about 500 meters of the road to the left and right. Therefore, the government is ready to compensate anyone with genuine documents.

