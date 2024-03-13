Former Senator Shehu Sani has explained that the suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi will go through some punishment over the decision of the senate on him

Shehu Sani also revealed he was once in Ningi's shoes when he disclosed the spending of the senators, adding that he was saved by the then president of the senate, Bukola Saraki

Ningi was suspended for three months on Tuesday following his allegation that President Bola Tinubu was implementing a 2024 budget different from what was passed by the national assembly

Shehu Sani, a former senator in the eighth senate, has explained the punishment that Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, who was suspended by the senate for three months on Tuesday, March 12, will go through.

Sani explained that he had a similar experience in the Senate but was saved by the then Senate president, Bukola Saraki, and could not be suspended. He said his offence was to have "publicly disclosed the salaries and running costs of lawmakers."

Punishment for Ningi after senate suspension

Following the suspension of Ningi, the Kaduna-born politician explained the four punishments that any senator suspended from the national assembly would pass through.

His tweet reads in part:

"Suspension in the Senate means a Senator will not be allowed to attend the plenary and will be prohibited from attending committee meetings and participating in oversight functions.

"His Salary, allowances and all entitlements will be blocked. He will not have access to his office and is expected not to be seen within the premises of the National Assembly until the suspension is lifted."

Why senate suspends Senator Ningi

Ningi's suspension came after he disclosed in an interview that President Bola Tinubu was running the country with a budget higher than what was discussed and passed by the national assembly.

Shortly after the majority of the lawmakers voted for the suspension of Ningi, the leadership of the house reportedly went into a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu.

Ningi resigns as NSF chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party from Bauchi state has resigned as the chairman of the northern senators' form.

Ningi's resignation letter was sighted barely an hour after the senate suspended him over allegations of budget padding.

The embattled senator accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of implementing a 2024 budget higher than what the senate debated and passed.

