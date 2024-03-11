Prophet Samuel has offered hope to Nigerians, declaring that stabilization of prices for goods in the near future

He also encouraged Nigerians to maintain hope amidst economic challenges despite the current hardship in the country

He said that there is a divine intervention on the way to alleviate suffering, with promises of laughter replacing tears

The General Overseer and Spiritual Head of Shiloh Words Chapel, Prophet Ikechukwu Okafor Samuel, has offered a glimmer of hope to Nigerians amid the current economic hardship.

Speaking at his church headquarters in Abuja on Sunday, March 10, 2024, Samuel declared that the current economic hardship witnessed in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

He further noted that God would soon make Nigerians laugh again as there were angelic movements to change Nigeria's condition for the better.

His words:

"What is making People to cry will be removed permanently."

Glimmer of hope for Nigerians

The Abuja popular prophet also asked people who were giving up on the country to rethink, adding that those who had left would come back.

He said:

"Many people that have left the country will come back, when the full hand of Elohim is in charge in the country.

"I saw the Spirit of Elijah telling him that soon the prices of goods will come back to normal."

Samuel also remarked that the power of the prophets of old is still available because it can command prices to change and come down; it will happen in a short while.

He added:

"God will stabilize the people and goods for the country to move forward, and the angelic movement will not spare terrorists, kidnappers, and ritualists if they fail to stop their evil doings and give their lives to Christ."

Obasanjo's advisory to Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, ex-president Obasanjo has revealed what President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to alleviate the ongoing economic hardship.

Obasanjo said the economic hardship is caused by the mismanagement of resources and lack of productivity among Nigerians.

He said Tinubu's administration should devolve power and resources from the federal government to state and local governments.

