President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar, a top position in his government

Umar, the son of the ex-Kano governor and chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, was appointed as the executive director, technical services of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

This came after President Tinubu suspended Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the managing director/CEO of the REA over an alleged N1.2 billion fraud

Following the indefinite suspension of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar, as the executive director, technical services of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Who is Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar?

Umar is the son of the former governor of kano state and national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Daily Trust, President Tinubu had appointed Umar into the new REA management team following the suspension of the agency’s managing director/CEO, Salihijo, who was suspended alongside three directors who worked with him, over an alleged N1.2 billion fraud.

Aliyu Abubakar replaced Salihijo

While Tinubu named Aliyu Abubakar as replacement for Salihijo, he appointed three others, including Ganduje’s son as the new executive directors of the Agency.

REA's new directors

The other two new directors appointed by Tinubu are Ayoade Gboyega — executive director, Corporate Services; and Doris Uboh — executive director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

The new technical director of REA was actively involved in the 2023 elections. After his father withdrew from the senate race, the younger Ganduje was encouraged to vie for the House of Reps seat.

Engr Umar, also played a key role in Tinubu/Shettima campaign, especially in the youth wing.

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's fate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje had been freed from the dollar bribery scandal.

The Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state's anti-corruption and public complaints commission cannot investigate the former governor.

Justice Abdullahi Liman, in his judgment, stated that the allegation against Ganduje was a federal offense, and it falls under the jurisdiction of the attorney-general of the federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to the case's verdict, Usman Fari, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, said the state would challenge the judgment of the federal high court at the Court of Appeal.

