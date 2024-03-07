President Bola Tinubu has indefinitely suspended Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the managing director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

He was suspended alongside three executive directors under the ministry over an alleged N1.2 billion fraud

In a statement released on Thursday, March 7, President Tinubu appointed new directors on a temporal basis

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the green light to the indefinite suspension of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the managing director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and three of its executive directors.

This development was confirmed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement released on Thursday, March 7.

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng these three executives were listed as:

(1) Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services

(2) Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services

(3) Sa'adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has instructed a thorough investigation into the officials' actions regarding the fraudulent misuse of funds totalling more than N1.2 billion in the last two years.

It was also gathered that the anti-corruption agencies have already recovered some of this money.

The statement also revealed that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of temporary persons to manage affairs at the REA.

List of temporary appointees

(1) Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services

(3) Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services

(4) Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

(5) Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project

President Bola Tinubu has called on all officials in his administration to prioritise transparency and accountability while carrying out their responsibilities.

He emphasises his commitment to prioritising Nigerians' needs for effective governance and quality service delivery over the personal agendas of those entrusted with serving the Nigerian populace.

