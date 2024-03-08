Paul Ibe, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has come under heavy criticism

Ibe, earlier criticized the minister of finance, Wale Edun, over his comment on printing N22.7 trillion under Buhari’s administration without productivity

Bayo Onanuga, an aide to the president, claimed that Tinubu never encouraged Buhari to print more naira note in 2020

State House, Abuja - Amid rising inflation, the presidency has reacted to claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked ex-President Muhammadu Buhari to print more naira notes in 2020.

Inflation: Did Tinubu Encourage Buhari To Print N22.7 Trillion? Presidency Speaks. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, a special adviser on information and strategy to the president, debunked the claims, describing it as "erroneous".

Recall that a spokesman of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, had claimed Tinubu advised Buhari to print Naira in 2020.

But Ibe’s remark followed the minister of finance and coordinating minister of economy, Wale Edun’s comment on the printing of N22.7 trillion under Buhari’s administration.

Edun had claimed that the N22.7 trillion printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means overdraft for the federal government of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, under Buhari landed Nigeria into hyperinflation bedevilling it now.

The claims shared on the X platform, by some users here and here, indicated that Tinubu had asked the federal government led by Buhari to print more naira notes to save the economy from collapse as the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder.

The claim further indicates that Tinubu made this assertion, noting that the United States Federal Reserve had printed more dollar bills to boost the economy. He said Nigeria could also do the same.

Reacting, Onanuga in a post shared on his X account, on Thursday, March 7, recalled that Tinubu had clarified the issue when it was first reported in 2020.

Onanuga tweeted:

“President Tinubu did not advise the Buhari administration to print Naira, the way it was erroneously reported in 2020. He provided a clarification in Thisday of 30 March 2020, a day after the false report came out."

