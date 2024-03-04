Nigerians have resorted to prayers amidst the current state of the economy, which has plunged many into hunger

Zaria, Kaduna - A gathering of Muslims in Zaria, Kaduna State, came together to hold a unique prayer session, asking for Allah's help in alleviating the current difficulties experienced by Nigerians.

This special prayer took place at the Mallawa Eid praying ground and was attended by men and women from various parts of the town, as reported by Daily Trust.

Mallam Muhammadu Sani Labudda, the Chief Imam of Bakin Kasuwa Jumaat Mosque (Tudun Wada), led the prayer, expressing that the ongoing hardships were severe and called for Allah's intervention.

He stated that the country's current circumstances are incredibly severe, necessitating collective prayers, particularly as the prices of essential goods continue to rise daily, coinciding with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslim believers.

Cleric calls for unity in Nigeria

Following the prayers, Suleiman Ibrahim, the Head of the Islamiyya Schools Association in Zaria, addressed the gathering, stating that:

“This is the time when people should come together to strengthen their faith and improve on their worship so that Allah can bring succour to the populace.”

Suleiman urged Muslims to prioritise assisting the less fortunate and avoiding sinful behaviour to seek repentance.

Sheikh Muhammadu Dan Tine Habibi and Umar Dikko Mai Shinkafa emphasized the significance of offering special prayers during times of societal challenge.

They advised Muslims to maintain a reverence for Allah and seek forgiveness for their transgressions to invoke divine intervention.

Economic hardship: Hoodlums attack, loot trailer loaded with spaghetti in Zaria

Meanwhile, the high cost of living is hitting harder as another truck has been looted by hoodlums in Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stole cartoons of spaghetti from a BUA truck at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway.

The unfortunate incident happened after the truck driver parked to observe prayer on Friday, March 1.

