A pro-democracy group associated with the Northern Initiative for the Defence of Democracy and Justice (NIDDM) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chairman of the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to intervene and halt what they perceive as "judicial misconduct" in the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

This non-partisan organisation has also implored the tribunal members to stand firm and resist any pressure or influence from higher authorities.

The group's call comes in light of a recent decision by the Appeal Court in Abuja to overturn a previous ruling by the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

The Tribunal's previous ruling mandated all parties involved in the November 11, 2023, governorship election case to examine the election materials used on that date collectively.

However, in response to this decision, the NIDDJ's coordinator, Ambassador Nureeddeen Musa Sadiq, stated in Abuja on Monday, March 4, expressing surprise at the recent judgement overturning the Tribunal's earlier ruling on the inspection of materials.

The statement highlighted concerns that this is the first instance in recent years where an appellate court has intervened in the functions of a tribunal, potentially disrupting its customary duties.

The fear expressed is that if such unchecked interference persists, it could jeopardize the integrity of the judiciary and the nation.

Referring to remarks made by Mr. Isaiah Ijele, the group stated that all parties involved in the Tribunal case had agreed to begin inspections on January 4th, 2024.

However, on January 1st, 2024, J B Daudu SAN stated that he had received instructions from Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo not to participate in the inspection, citing that he had yet to be personally served with the inspection orders.

Investigations revealed that Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka and the Social Democratic Party had instructed their legal team to file an appeal to the Supreme Court against the orders of the Court of Appeal.

