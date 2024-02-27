An emerging report has confirmed that witnesses of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the Kogi gubernatorial election tribunal have been kidnapped

It was gathered that these witnesses were abducted in Abuja, as alleged by the AA candidate, Olayinka Braihmoh

However, the FCT police command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said she wasn't aware of the incident

FCT, Abuja - A group of suspected armed political thugs has reportedly kidnapped five individuals set to testify for the opposition Action Alliance (AA) during the ongoing Kogi State Governorship election petition tribunal.

These individuals, allegedly taken against their will, were intended to provide testimony supporting the petition filed by Olayinka Braihmoh, the Action Alliance candidate, regarding the November 11th, 2023 off-cycle election.

Witnesses were reportedly taken from the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, where the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal meets.

AA candidate reacts

According to AIT, the Action Alliance Governorship candidate said these witnesses were supposedly mistreated and their families intimidated for speaking out about electoral misconduct during the 2023 election.

Barimoh stated that other witnesses remain missing, and vehicles transporting them to court were damaged by the assailants.

As of the latest update, it was discovered that four individuals affected by the incident were rescued by the Police, with one currently located at the State CID Lokoja.

Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, mentioned that the Command does not know the reported assault.

At the time of this report, there has been no update on the whereabouts of these abducted witnesses, and the police are yet to issue an official statement.

