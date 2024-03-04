PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri, has berated the NLC over its decision to embark on a nationwide strike after the recent protest held across the country

Omokri mocked the leadership of the union, noting that it had embarked "on more strikes than a football striker like Victor Osimhen."

The social critic frowned at the NLC activities under Joe Ajaero against Tinubu's government in recent times, urging Nigerians to ignore him

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, has criticised the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over its planned move to embark on another nationwide strike.

In a post shared on his X account on Monday, March 4, 2024, Omokri cautioned the union against embarking on another strike.

Amid the current economic hardship in Nigeria, the social critic disclosed that any industrial action against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government would be "termed political and not in the interest of Nigerians."

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:

"If the NLC calls for its fifth strike action in nine months of the Tinubu administration, it is no longer about Nigeria. It will be about politics. It will be about sabotaging Nigeria. It will be about other interests. Personal interests. Because I have never heard of or witnessed a country where their organised labour has more strikes than a football striker like Victor Osimhen.

"Enough already with these threats. If his colleagues cannot call Joe Ajaero to order, then Nigerians must ignore him. He has cried wolf too many times."

NLC discloses only thing that can stop nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the NLC, insisted that only the implementation of government's agreement with its members will stop lingering nationwide strike.

In its latest letter written to the minister of state for labour and employment, the NLC urged the Bola Tinubu administration to execute the promises it made to Nigerian workers and citizens.

On Monday, March 4, the NLC advised the government to expedite the implementation of the agreement before the March 13, 2024 deadline to prevent a potential industrial crisis.

