The Senate has passed the southeast development commission bill after it was first passed in the House of Representatives

Benjamin Kanu, the deputy speaker, who chaired the house committee of the whole, unanimously passed the bill and sent it to the Senate for concurrence

Speaking with Legit.ng on the bill, Richard Ngene, a chieftain of the APC in Enugu, listed three major advantages of the bill for the regions

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Senate passed the bill that sought to establish the South East Development Commission on Thursday, February 22.

If assented, the commission will be charged with receiving and managing funds from the federal allocation for the construction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other damaged infrastructures in the region caused by the civil war.

Things to expect as senate passed South East Development Commission Bill Photo Credit: Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Richard Ngene

Source: Twitter

The Senate committee of the whole had considered the bill's clauses before passing it. The committee was chaired by the senate president Godswill Akpabio.

Who proposed the Southeast Development Commission bill?

On December 21, 2023, the committee of the whole of the House of Representatives, which the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, chaired, unanimously passed the bill for a third reading and sent it for concurrence in the Senate. Kanu sponsored the bill.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Legit.ng, Richard Ngene, a former youth leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu and a former Enugu state Governor’s aide, listed what to expect from the commission.

Ngene said:

"The enactment of this bill will help to rebuild the southeast and provide the opportunity for the people to display their talent and contribute immensely to the development of the country

"The peaceful co-existence of the Nigerian state will be enhanced with the establishment of the commission.

"The bill is expected to provide a road map for the development of roads, education, health facilities, industrialisation, agriculture, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and commerce in the five-member states of South East; Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia.

Lawyer reacts as reps moved to ban betting

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lawyer has explained that the House of Representatives moved to ban sports betting platforms like Bet9ja, 1xBet, 1960bet, and others may not succeed.

A recent report claimed many Nigerians now rely on sports betting and loans for survival in the face of the country's current hardship.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, who spoke with Legit.ng, said though the Reps have the power to make law, it must be in line with equity, justice, and good conscience.

Source: Legit.ng