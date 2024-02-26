The streets of Lagos have been flooded by protesters venting their frustration over the country's economic hardship

Pictures and videos on social media saw the protesters converge under the famous Ojuelegba Bridge in Surulere, Lagos state

The Lagos Police Command had issued a working via an official statement urging Lagos residents not to protest

Ojuelegba, Lagos - A human rights organisation known as the "Take It Back Movement" took to the streets of Lagos State to demonstrate against the steep rise in food prices and the overall high cost of living in Nigeria.

This protest defied a cautionary statement from Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, issued on Sunda, February 25.

Lagos Police warning against protest

The Lagos Police had warned residents of the state against grounding economic activities ahead of the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC announced a two-day nationwide protest on February 16 to highlight economic challenges. Scheduled for February 27 and 28, the protest aims to address grievances.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, emphasised the importance of maintaining commercial activities during the protest.

Fayoade warned against disrupting the rights of others, stating that violators would face consequences, as indicated by the Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The statement reads:

“The command will live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

“CP Fayoade, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, protesters were brandishing placards with messages at the Ojuelegba under-bridge area to highlight their frustrations with the prevailing economic challenges nationwide.

Protest begins in Edo

Similarly, members of a civil society group in Edo State have urged the government led by President Bola Tinubu to devise practical solutions to alleviate the hardships faced by the general populace.

This call was made during a protest held on Monday, February 26, highlighting concerns about the soaring living expenses and economic challenges nationwide.

The demonstration, dubbed 'Nigeria is not for sale,' coincided with the eve of a nationwide protest organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

