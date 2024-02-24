A federal high court in Abuja has struck out the treasonable felony charges against Omoyele Sowore and his ally, Olawale Bakare

The decision of the court was orchestrated by the notice from Lateef Fagbemi, the AGF, who had shown interest in discontinuing the case

A legal practitioner, Okanlawon Gaffar, in his reaction to the development while speaking with Legit.ng, gave a legal analysis of Fagbemi's actions

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, and his ally, Olawale Bakare, have been freed of the treasonable felony charges levelled against them by the federal government.

A federal high court sitting in Abuja freed the two politicians on Monday, February 11.

Lawyer explains why court freed Sowore Photo Credit: Omoyele Sowore, Court of Appeal

Source: Twitter

The court's decision followed the notice by the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, addressed to the court, stating his desire to discontinue the case against the duo.

Lawyer speaks on why court freed Sowore

Reacting to the development in an interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, said the AGF has acted in line with the constitution of Nigeria.

Gaffar said:

The constitution is clear on the power of the Attorney-General of the Federation. Meaning, he has the power to institute, takeover and discontinue a matter before judgment is given or before Appeal.

Therefore, what the current Attorney General of the Federation in the person of Lateef Fagbami, SAN, is trite to the wordings, spirit and letters of Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which states that:

(1) The Attorney-General of the Federation shall have power -

(a) to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court of law in Nigeria, other than a court-martial, in respect of any offence created by or under any Act of the National Assembly;

(b) to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other authority or person; and

(c) to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or any other authority or person

From the aforementioned, it is lucid that the Attorney-General of the Federation has followed the stipulated rules and regulations to discontinue the long legal tussle between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Omoyele Sowore.

Is using Google Maps to drive legal?

In another report, FRSC officers arrested and fined a young man for using Google Maps on his phone while driving to get directions to his destination.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, explains whether or not it’s a traffic offence to use Google Maps on a phone while driving.

Source: Legit.ng