Deji Adeyanju alleges that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, will once again indirectly support President Bola Tinubu's victory in 2027

Obi finished third in the 2023 polls, with pundits suggesting that his candidacy on the LP platform aided the ruling APC in defeating the main opposition PDP

Amidst the LP's internal crisis involving alleged misappropriation of campaign funds, Adeyanju mocks Obi, insinuating that financial gains primarily drive his electoral pursuits

FCT, Abuja - Popular political critic Deji Adeyanju has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will "again" work for President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2027 general elections.

Obi, a former Anambra governor, came third in the 2023 poll.

Popular political critic Deji Adeyanju claimed Peter Obi will "again" work for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Though he had no political affiliation or arrangement with President Tinubu, pundits believe his candidacy on the LP platform helped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defeat the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeyanju taunts Obi over LP crisis

Meanwhile, the LP has been recently embroiled in an internal crisis bordering on alleged misappropriation of the campaign funds for the 2023 elections.

Amid the controversies, Adeyanju, in an X post on Saturday, February 17, took a jibe at Obi, implying that his interest in the elections is all about making money.

He also hinted that if Obi decides to run again in 2027, his candidacy will help President Tinubu secure re-election.

The post reads:

"Peter Obi will work for Tinubu again in 2027. You dey take person wey dey import container play, they don’t joke with money. Contesting election is the new MMM. They made millions of dollars and declared peanuts."

LP campaign funds: Peter Obi breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi's campaign team received donations totalling N596m from party supporters, 'Obidient movements' and well-meaning Nigerians across the globe.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the fundraising team for Obi, Aisha Yesufu, at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, February 15.

The social critic and activist announced that Peter Obi spent N744,500,000 on litigations following his loss in the 2023 presidential election.

