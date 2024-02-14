A response has been made to Pastor E.A. Adeboye's comment that Nigeria has spiritual problems

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, believes the reverse is the case

He stated that Nigeria's problem isn't spiritual but physical that needs stern action from its leaders

Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former contender for the governorship position in Delta State, has emphasised that Nigeria's challenges stem from economic issues rather than spiritual ones.

He reiterated this stance in response to comments by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who suggested that Nigeria's problems are spiritual.

Onuesoke contended that relying solely on spirituality to address economic issues is futile.

He highlighted that if spirituality were practical in wealth creation, Nigeria would have been among the wealthiest nations, alongside Yemen, Afghanistan, Jamaica, and Haiti.

He emphasised that in the modern world, success is more aligned with advancements in science and technology rather than prayers.

As quoted by Daily Independent, Onuesoko asked:

“Where are all the men of prayers in Ukraine and Gaza with all the human suffering going on?"

He stated further:

“In Europe, churches are folding up due to lack of churchgoers, but the countries are moving on due to the infrastructures and social securities that are in place.

"No single citizen goes with an empty stomach to bed or lack medical care. Not even registered asylum seekers.”

Onuesoke highlighted that Nigeria possesses the necessary resources to thrive, attributing its struggles to its leaders' negligence and self-interest and its citizens' apathy towards diversifying the economy and combating corruption.

Onuesoke calls for honest leadership, criticised religious leaders

He identified public officials, religious leaders, and politicians as major contributors to Nigeria's challenges, emphasising that there is no spiritual aspect to the country's problems.

Expressing concern about Nigeria's current trajectory, Onuesoke observed that the success seen in the Western world isn't solely due to their religious practices but rather the presence of functional systems driven by sincere and focused leadership.

In contrast, despite numerous inquiries, Nigeria faces the opposite scenario, with political leaders embezzling funds without consequence.

Onuesoke emphasised the urgency of addressing this reality directly with leaders, warning of potential divine repercussions if the situation worsens.

He said:

“This is the right time our religious leaders, I mean the general overseers (GOs) of churches, the imams and leaders of the Muslim faith, our traditional rulers (the obas, the emirs, the ovies, the olus) and elder statesmen should tell our political leaders the truth."

