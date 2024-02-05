A top Nigerian court has denied bail to some individuals accused of invading, vandalising, and burning down the Rivers state house of assembly complex

The defendants, Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Osiga Donald, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, and Ochueja Thankgod, are answering a seven-count terrorism charge that was levelled against them by the IGP

Police alleged that the defendants, in the wake of the political crisis that rocked the state in October 2023, violently invaded the hallowed chamber

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The federal high court, Abuja, on Monday, February 5, denied bail to five persons accused of invading, vandalising and burning down the Rivers state house of assembly complex.

As reported by The Nation, the five people are reportedly loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The embattled Rivers indigenes are Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja Thankgod.

The five are answering a seven-count terrorism charge preferred against them by the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Police alleged the defendants, in the wake of the political crisis that rocked the State in October 2023, invaded the house of assembly complex in a bid to frustrate an attempt to impeach Governor Fubara.

Rivers crisis: Court concurs with IGP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the high court, Abuja division, denied the request to dismiss the terrorism charge brought against five supporters of Governor Fubara.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, in a ruling, held that the seven-count charge was properly filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The judge upheld the argument by the lawyer to the IGP, Simon Lough (SAN), that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is empowered by the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to institute and prosecute terrorism offences.

