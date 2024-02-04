Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has explained that the chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyode, may not last long in office

The first-class monarch issued the warning to the EFCC chairman after the latter promised to go after the presidency, judiciary and legislature

However, Ogunwusi posted that the solution to the Nigeria problems was devolution of power, adding that the president and governors are too powerful to be investigated

FCT, Abuja - Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has expressed fear that the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, may lose his job after reading out his plan.

The first-class traditional ruler made the comment while reacting to the working strategy of the anti-graft agency under the leadership of Olukoyede.

EFCC chairman reveals plan to probe presidency

Olukoyede, in a video shared by the AIT in a tweet, said the EFCC will commence its operation with the presidency by investigating the financial activities at the presidential villa. He said the anti-graft will then move to the national assembly, particularly the national assembly service commission.

The EFCC boss further disclosed that the investigations would be extended to the federal judicial service commission before moving to the ministries to balance it all.

But the Ooni Ogunwusi of Ife described the revelation of Olukoyode as an innocent statement that could cost him his job, adding that the people he was planning to investigate were so powerful because they were the ones that put him there and could remove him.

Ooni of Ife promises to fast and pray for the EFCC chairman

The traditional ruler called for devolution of power rather than making the president and governors so powerful that it was difficult to investigate them.

Ooni's statement reads in part:

"The EFCC chairman innocently said something here that he will go after the presidency, he will go after the judiciary, he will go after the legislative arms. I will pray and fast for you; some people have been there before you. Let's be truthful."

