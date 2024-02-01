The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that the anti-graft commission has been able to trace the sum of N7 billion from the proceeds of fraud to a church

FCT, Abuja 0 Ola Olukoyode, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that the anti-graft agency had traced no less than N7 billion to a religious organisation.

The EFCC boss maintained that the money was suspected to be proceeds of fraud and money laundering.

EFCC chairman reveals religious group laundering money for terrorists

According to Olukoyode, another religious sect was found laundering money for terrorists.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday, January 31, while speaking at a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption” at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The EFCC disclosed that some of the religious bodies, organisations, sects and institutions had been of help and support to fraudsters and terrorists.

According to Olukoyode, the laundered N7 billion was discovered in the bank account of a church while the EFCC was investigating a N13bn fraud.

EFCC source reveals church received N7bn from proceed of fraud

Though Olukoyode did not reveal the identity of the religious organisation, The Punch cited a source privy to the development and disclosed that it was a church.

The chairman of the anti-graft agency vowed that the commission would retrieve the money via the court.

Olukoyode said:

“We were investigating an N13bn money laundering case when we discovered that N7bn of the N13bn was linked to a religious organisation’s bank account."

He added that when the religious organisation was approached during the EFCC investigation, there was a restraining order that stopped the agency from probing further.

