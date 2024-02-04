Senator Shehu Sani has said there is no better way to curb corruption in Nigeria than to effect fundamental restructuring

Sani said the sacrifice the administration of Bola Tinubu claimed it made following the removal of fuel subsidy, must not be one-sided

The former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state spoke on an X (formerly Twitter) space put together by Legit.ng

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has asked the Bola Tinubu administration to prioritise "fundamental restructuring" of Nigeria to curb corruption in the country.

Sani disclosed this while speaking recently on a space on X organised by Legit.ng.

Senator Shehu Sani shares thoughts on the struggle against corruption in Nigeria. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Sani makes recommendations on anti-corruption in Nigeria

The former federal lawmaker asserted that government officials have still not demonstrated cost reduction.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that it is time for politicians and the elite to make more sacrifices that will benefit the masses of the country.

His words:

“There is no better way to curb corruption than to effect fundamental restructuring in this country.

“Where subsidy has been removed, people are suffering, they can’t pay rent, they can’t pay tuition fees of their children, they cannot transport themselves, and then people in positions of power are living an opulent lifestyle. It means the sacrifice is one-sided.

“So, I think cutting the cost of governance is one. And secondly, the sacrifice should be in all sectors. You cannot increase tuition fees for children of poor people in public schools. There is the money to provide education for children of the poor.”

What to read about corruption in Nigeria:

Nigeria moves up in world corruption ranking

Meanwhile, the Transparency International (TI) has ranked Nigeria as the 145 most corrupt country out of 180 countries assessed.

The latest ranking, which was released on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, is a five-place improvement from the previous 150th position.

Nigeria arrived at its latest position after gaining an additional one point to end up with 25 out of the 100 maximum points in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) results.

Source: Legit.ng