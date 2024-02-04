Senator Shehu Sani has revealed the best time to criticise the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former lawmaker said the army, police and security forces are doing much better under Tinubu's administration

Sani said President Tinubu has to wake up and do what is needed because he does not have the luxury of time to waste

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Kaduna state - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said there has been improvement in terms of security on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway since President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

Sani said kidnapping is still going in that axis but there are few reported cases compared to what the people had to go through during the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Shehu Sani says Tinubu must wake up because has no time to waste Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this during Legit.ng's Twitter Space titled; "Tackling Corruption or Insecurity: Priorities for the FG in 2024" on Wednesday, January 31.

“Kidnapping is still going on, people are still being kidnapped and terrorists are still resurging. But I can tell you comparatively that what the army, police and security forces are doing today is better than where we came from.

“It was virtually impossible for people for people to move from Kaduna to Abuja. But now reported incidents are very few.

The former lawmaker said people had to sell their properties and went into serious debt to pay ransoms to kidnappers.

He further stated that:

“It is still going on up till today and the president has to know if he is going to make a difference in the hearts and minds of Nigerians and prove that he is different.

“People will not tolerate a certain percentage of progress but they want a complete peace and restoration of law and order in this country which is a challenge to him."

Sani said it is too early to criticize Tinubu’s administration but those in government should not be complacent because Buhari’s government also asked for time and ended up doing nothing in eight years.

“I believe six/seven months is still too early but we shouldn’t be complacent because of the last administration. The best thing is to still give them time and see what they can achieve.”

He added that:

"The President does not have the luxury of time to waste. He has to wake up and do what is needful. That's why he was elected into office."

