Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were held hostage at a polling unit in Plateau state

Angry voters held the election officials hostage over inadequate ballot papers at the ongoing re-run election

The re-rerun election is going on today, Saturday, February 3 in the six local government areas of Plateau state.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Jos, Plateau state - Angry voters at polling unit 052 in Rock Haven, Jos North LGA of Plateau state have held the election officials hostage.

As reported by Daily Trust, the voters took the drastic decision over the issue of inadequate ballot papers at the ongoing bye-election in the state.

Plateau voters hold INEC officials hostage over inadequate ballot papers. Note: Photo used only for illustration Photo Credit: @iykeoflagos

Source: Twitter

They accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately attempting to compromise the election.

“You are not leaving here until you provide the ballot papers or give us satisfactory reason for the shortage of ballot papers.”

“In this polling unit, we have 1,276 registered voters, and INEC brought 100 ballot papers. Are we saying INEC did not know the number of voters in this unit? We are not going to accept any excuse for this. It is deliberate by INEC to disenfranchise us.”

It was a similar challenge of inadequate ballot papers at the Tudun Wada/Kabong ward where voters insisted voting would not commence until the ballot papers were complete.

It was gathered that INEC officials presented only 100 ballot papers for the House of Representatives election in a polling unit with 1,720 registered voters.

There was also a protest over inadequate ballot papers at polling unit 015 inside GSS Chwelnyap in Jos North Local Government Area.

The electoral body was said to have ballot papers for the House of Reps but none for the Senate as of 1:30 pm.

The voters who were in queue unanimously protested, saying voting would not resume until the ballot papers were complete.

Plateau re-run: PDP logo missing on ballot papers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) logo was missing on the ballot papers distributed by INEC for the Plateau North Senatorial District and Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency re-run election.

The PDP supporters who gathered to witness the distribution of the election materials protested against the missing logo of their party.

Source: Legit.ng