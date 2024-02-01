The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive electoral materials ahead of Saturday’s re-rerun election in Plateau state

The PDP logo on the ballot papers was missing during the distribution of election materials on Thursday, February 1

The party's members who were present at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Jos, protested against the development

Jos, Plateau state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) logo was missing on the ballot papers distributed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Plateau North Senatorial District and Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency re-run election.

The re-rerun election is slated for Saturday, February 3 in the six Local Government Areas of Plateau state.

As reported by The Punch, the PDP supporters who gathered to witness the distribution of the election materials protested against the missing logo of their party.

The protesting PDP supporters accused INEC of acting against the Court of Appeal judgement which said that all parties shall contest in the re-run.

The PDP supporters and members had earlier on Wednesday, January 31 staged a protest at the INEC headquarters over an alleged exclusion of the party in the forthcoming re-run election.

Officials of the electoral body had assured the protesters that the issue would be resolved before the election.

According to Premium Times, the appellate court sacked Simon Mwadkwon, a lawmaker representing Plateau North.

The three-member panel presided over by Daudu Williams, held that Mwadkwon, the Senate minority leader was not validly nominated by the PDP for the election.

